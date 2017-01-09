Delmore Schwartz made his debut in 1937. Ten years later, he was the most widely anthologized poet of his generation. Twenty years later, he died alone in the hallway of a sleazy New York hotel... more »

Alcohol has been ubiquitous in the history of war, and stimulants have fueled conflicts since World War II. Whatever the substance, war is rarely fought sober ... more »

For the past 52 years, The Economist was housed in a London tower. The height, perhaps, facilitated its handing down of Olympian judgments... more »

If Kepler, Darwin, and Einstein had not come along, would their theories have been discovered by others? Were they indispensable? An alternative history of great ideas ... more »

Sometimes the point of a sentence is to jar, sting, or offend. In that case, nothing performs quite like profanity . So why use a euphemism?... more »

John Berger , art critic, novelist, screenwriter, essayist, counterculture celebrity, cattle herder, is dead. He was 90... more »

John Brockman's Edge question for 2017 asks scientists and other thinkers: What scientific term or concept ought to be more widely known?... more »

Jonathan Swift's underwear . He anticipated anti-consumerism, anti-makeup feminism, and animal rights. He was also ahead of his time on matters of personal hygiene... more »

Depicting the dead was a fixture of 19th-century painting. The genre is marked by skewed bodily proportions and blunt symbolism ... more »

What would Plato tweet ? Social media feels like liberation because it seems to unburden us of our shame. But a man without shame, Plato warned, is a slave to desire ... more »

P. G. Wodehouse was no stranger to the joys of booze . He developed his own euphemisms -- “tanked to the uvula” -- and a taxonomy of the six varieties of hangover... more »

Secrets of Stradivari . What explains the rich, dark, high-frequency, impossible-to-replicate sound of the peerless violin? ... more »

Science's biggest dilemma isn't funding, replicability, or lack of public respect. It's language. Science has an English problem , and that means a lot of lost knowledge... more »

Thanks to the CIA, the Cold War's so-called “free market of ideas” was hardly free. But weaponizing ideas is a tricky business... more »

Remember the Sokal hoax ? It's been 20 years since a physicist published a sham article in an academic journal. Why he did it, and how, still matter... more »

Success in parenthood is uncertain, and apparent only after a lifetime of battle and worry. Is this why so many fathers of philosophy remained childless?... more »

His name is synonymous with seduction and charm. His life was a nonstop, transcontinental parade of fornication. Why was Casanova so horny ?... more »

Byron ate egg yolks; Whitman paced for miles and miles; Plath swallowed one pill after another: Why are poets so weird about sleep ?... more »

With three hearts pumping blue-green blood, eight tentacles, kaleidoscopic skin, and half a billion neurons, the octopus is a distinct experiment in the evolution of the mind... more »

Derek Parfit was a philosopher of unusual novelty and insight. His gift rested on his indifference to individuals, relationships, and institutions... more »