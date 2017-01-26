Truth takes shape in debate . It demands doubt, patience, self-critical inquiry — not qualities of the current moment, when truth functions as a commodity... more »

What's the relationship between fact and fiction in Jane Austen's novels? Janeites take pride in discovering “truths," but Austen was fond of fabrication ... more »

Some of our most important thoughts, feelings, and experiences are inexpressible. But can we know something if we can’t articulate it ?... more »

The declining authority of statistics – and the experts who analyze them – is at the heart of the crisis of liberal democracy. Welcome to the post-statistical society ... more »

An anti-systematizer in an age of grand theories, Alexander Herzen was once as famous as Dostoevsky and Tolstoy, but died in relative obscurity... more »

A grandfather clock the size of a stick of chewing gum, a Giacometti-style bronze in the palm of your hand. Inside the strange aesthetics of miniatures ... more »

In praise of profanity. It arises from a meeting place of anger and gaiety. Are swear words, as a new book has it, just “ good dirty fun ”?... more »

In what way, exactly, is pop music popular? Successful songs may be covered again and again, but even the biggest hits inevitably fade... more »

Re-examining the Belle of Amherst . Emily Dickinson was allergic to orthodoxy, a resister of rules, and, in the parlance of Mount Holyoke, a “No-Hoper”... more »

Pankaj Mishra has taken on an enormous task: explaining the modern world . But in trying to write about everything, he ends up writing about nothing... more »

“I am ill & cannot help. Forgive. So go ahead without me.” With that, Samuel Beckett , committed to correspondence yet overwhelmed by his epistolary duties, signed off... more »

What is humanity’s greatest idea ? It may be atomic theory — that all things are made of atoms. A tragedy, then, that the works of its originator, Democritus, were lost... more »

For Victorians, their literature reflected the triumph of the British Empire. For African-Americans, Victorian literature was an unlikely source of inspiration... more »

Freud’s founding circle had 13 members. Only one was gentile. Almost all of their patients were Jewish as well. How to explain the Jewish predilection for psychoanalysis ?... more »

Renaissance artists looked to classical Greek and Roman works; we fetishize the aesthetics of the 1980s and '90s. The nostalgia gap seems to be shrinking.... more »

" The baton and jackboot ." The transformation of German and Austrian orchestras into instruments of Nazi power actually began before Hitler... more »

America has always been in love with Shakespeare . But it’s a complicated affair. He's a figure of unusual reverence, but also vexation... more »

Thomas Friedman — oracular New York Times columnist, bard of the C-suite, irrepressible fount of thought leadership — has a new mantra: “Naïveté is the new realism”... more »

Step aside, Charlotte. Out of the way, Emily. Time for Anne Brontë , the youngest sister, who left behind two novels and five letters, to get her due... more »

Three pipes in the morning, four in the afternoon, three more in the evening. After the death of a friend, Jean Cocteau turned to opium... more »