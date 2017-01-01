The pursuit of productivity seems to exacerbate the anxieties it's meant to allay. What if the idea of efficiency is what makes us feel inefficient?... more »

Patrick Leigh Fermor sought both the upper crust and peasant bread. He seduced duchesses but for much of his life had no home of his own

Seventy percent of museum visitors go for "a social experience" — indeed, serenity is in short supply in crowded galleries. That's why miniature exhibits matter

At college , things should get more complicated, not less. But students today are told not to think through complex issues themselves — that's been done for them

To consider Pablo Neruda is to raise questions about politics and poison. But, as his lost poems show, he spoke to quiet, humanistic moments as well

Feeling down about the state of the world? Cheer up, says Steven Pinker . Look at trend lines, not headlines, and you'll see that most long-term trends are heading in the right direction

John Stuart Mill believed that nobody can be a good economist who is just an economist. Yet most study nothing but economics. "Economists are the idiot savants of our time"

His previous novel said too much. "The true work of art is the one that says the least," he now believed; silence invites readers to imagine depth. How Camus wrote The Stranger

Was Bach a bully ? He was a teenage thug, drawing a dagger in an altercation with a bassoonist. Then there are the hints of anti-Semitism

Fielding vs. Richardson, McCarthy vs. Hellman, Nabokov vs. Wilson. Literary feuds , which once raged over serious intellectual disagreements, have been ruined by tweets and TV

Sensory overload. After 500 years, Bosch's demonic art continues to confound. How to understand an oeuvre that took one observer a year to absorb?

Karl Polany i: Is the mid-20th-century economic theorist an example of the impracticality of left-wing thought? Or a guide for our times?

The power of "yuck!" and "ew!". Disgust, which comes from our evolutionary fear of germs, goes a surprisingly long way toward explaining our manners, morals, and religion

The Holocaust historian Saul Friedländer smiled and said the right things, but his friends were not fooled. "You are incapable of emotion," they told him. "Your soul is arid"

Cinderella meets sadomasochism . Fairy tales have always departed from conventional morality, but in fin-de-siècle France, their deviance went further

The Argentine novelist Antonio Di Benedetto was imprisoned and tortured by the military government in 1976. His coping mechanism: therapeutic forgetting

Part artist, part scientist, Andrew Solomon has written on Libya, identity, and Chinese food. His work is so wide-ranging, he seems to come from an earlier century

Close reading with Marlene Dietrich . She had a sexually charged, cerebral relationship with Hemingway. Her true literary love, however, was Goethe

We think of Beethoven as socially inept: fiercely individualistic, careless about hygiene, occasionally rude and abrupt. Yet he longed for companionship

Günter Grass was a mischief maker, a master of hypocrisy as well as of metaphor. He knew that his last work wouldn't be his finest, but he wrote it anyway

Beyond the Black Notebooks. Heidegger 's newly revealed letters expose his anti-Semitism as a scholarly and moral disaster for German intellectual history