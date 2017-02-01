Renaissance artists looked to classical Greek and Roman works; we fetishize the aesthetics of the 1980s and '90s. The nostalgia gap seems to be shrinking.... more »

" The baton and jackboot ." The transformation of German and Austrian orchestras into instruments of Nazi power actually began before Hitler... more »

America has always been in love with Shakespeare . But it’s a complicated affair. He's a figure of unusual reverence, but also vexation... more »

Thomas Friedman — oracular New York Times columnist, bard of the C-suite, irrepressible fount of thought leadership — has a new mantra: “Naïveté is the new realism”... more »

Step aside, Charlotte. Out of the way, Emily. Time for Anne Brontë , the youngest sister, who left behind two novels and five letters, to get her due... more »

Three pipes in the morning, four in the afternoon, three more in the evening. After the death of a friend, Jean Cocteau turned to opium... more »

Francis Bacon imagined New Atlantis; Gulliver traveled to the Land of the Houyhnhnms. Why are literary utopias so far away? Because the distance defines them... more »

Life as the daughter of Kenneth Tynan was never normal. Turning 21 was marked by lines of coke and a screening of Deep Throat arranged by Sammy Davis Jr.... more »

Book collecting is many things: evidence of cultural refinement, humblebrag about one’s intellectual ambition, symptom of hoarding. But sexiness?... more »

" Narcissism is the new herpes ," says Laura Kipnis. You didn't get it on purpose, but you got it. "Now everyone's pointing fingers and trying to pretend they don't have it, too"... more »

The penny post, the telegram, email -- all were predicted to be the death of letter writing . Elizabeth Bishop and Philip Larkin shared this anxiety, but their correspondence debunks it... more »

Camus and Sartre smoked together, womanized together, talked shop. Newspapers covered their every move. They were inseparable. Then Sartre read The Rebel... more »

In defense of jargon . Words like "performativity," "problematize," and "normative" are alienating, but now is not the time to mock. It's time to double down on them... more »

Jane Austen's juvenilia . She was bawdy at 14, indulging in lewd intimations and poor taste, and hinting at the sharp irony to come... more »

Poets write honestly about everything. Everything except money -- and their lack of it. What explains the taboo?... more »

What Victorians looked like . Darwin had a beard and eczema, Tennyson a strange set of false teeth, George Eliot a right hand much larger than her left... more »

Vinyl-record sales are up and creative types cling to their Moleskines. What if the benefits of digitizing everything turn out to be drawbacks?... more »

Daniel Kahneman likened his relationship with Amos Tversky to a marriage. It was among the most successful marriage of minds in academic history. Here's how it broke up ... more »

“The joys of motoring are more or less fictional,” wrote Zelda Fitzgerald. So why, despite Kerouac and Nabokov, do we expect road trips to inspire great writing?... more »

A sense of modesty was central to Elizabeth Bishop's art . She published only about 100 poems during her life. "I’ve written poetry more by not writing it than writing it” ... more »

Herbert Hoover and his wife translated a 16th-century text on the “nature of subterranean things.” Inside a strange saga of politics and philosophy... more »