" Narcissism is the new herpes ," says Laura Kipnis. You didn't get it on purpose, but you got it. "Now everyone's pointing fingers and trying to pretend they don't have it, too"... more »

The penny post, the telegram, email -- all were predicted to be the death of letter writing . Elizabeth Bishop and Philip Larkin shared this anxiety, but their correspondence debunks it... more »

Camus and Sartre smoked together, womanized together, talked shop. Newspapers covered their every move. They were inseparable. Then Sartre read The Rebel... more »

In defense of jargon . Words like "performativity," "problematize," and "normative" are alienating, but now is not the time to mock. It's time to double down on them... more »

Jane Austen's juvenilia . She was bawdy at 14, indulging in lewd intimations and poor taste, and hinting at the sharp irony to come... more »

Poets write honestly about everything. Everything except money -- and their lack of it. What explains the taboo?... more »

What Victorians looked like . Darwin had a beard and eczema, Tennyson a strange set of false teeth, George Eliot a right hand much larger than her left... more »

Vinyl-record sales are up and creative types cling to their Moleskines. What if the benefits of digitizing everything turn out to be drawbacks?... more »

Daniel Kahneman likened his relationship with Amos Tversky to a marriage. It was among the most successful marriage of minds in academic history. Here's how it broke up ... more »

“The joys of motoring are more or less fictional,” wrote Zelda Fitzgerald. So why, despite Kerouac and Nabokov, do we expect road trips to inspire great writing?... more »

A sense of modesty was central to Elizabeth Bishop's art . She published only about 100 poems during her life. "I’ve written poetry more by not writing it than writing it” ... more »

Herbert Hoover and his wife translated a 16th-century text on the “nature of subterranean things.” Inside a strange saga of politics and philosophy... more »

Henry Green was a writer for radio's golden age, a master of sound, dialogue, slang. When he started to go deaf, he made a joke of it — at first... more »

A corporeal poet, Catullus was privileged, outrageous, and sexually prolific. Appalled to learn that Romans watered down their wine, he wrote a poem about it... more »

Descent of a discipline . Once philosophers appeared on TV and guided heads of state. Now they write journal articles for one another... more »

From pulp writer to religious messiah. L. Ron Hubbard despised science fiction but wrote four million words of it in his lifetime. Why? Because it sold... more »

In the small universe of academics who theorize about the true nature of conservatism , the ranks are split by two historiographical enemies: Mark Lilla and Corey Robin ... more »

Think tanks are modern, but they can be traced to the humanist academies of the 17th century. They've always been caught between political interests and the common good... more »

The aquatic Kafka. His journal entry for August 2, 1914 reads: “Germany has declared war on Russia — went swimming in the afternoon.” Was this merely self-absorption?... more »

Freud and Bacon. Matisse and Picasso. Degas and Manet. Pollock and de Kooning. Friendship between artists is marked by the longing to be close and the need to stand apart... more »

Can polyamorous relationships be made boring and respectable? Carrie Jenkins makes a philosophical case for multiple loves ... more »